CRAIG HARRISON NAMED WGN-TV DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY

CHICAGO – January 28, 2022 – Craig Harrison has been named WGN-TV Director of Technology effective February 28, 2022, according to Paul Rennie, WGN-TV vice president and general manager. Harrison will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the engineering department and the Bradley Place facility. He is responsible for all technology for WGN-TV, national multicast networks AntennaTV & RewindTV, and national cable news network NewsNation.

Prior to joining WGN-TV, Harrison was Head of Operations and Engineering at KYW/WPSG, the CBS O&O in Philadelphia. Harrison has worked for TV groups and organizations as their Head of Operations and Engineering including, Entertainment Tonight, Ion Media Networks, CBS Television City and CBS O&O KCBS/KCAL. Harrison was a media and technology consultant for Gensler, and led the PMO group at Fox Sports, as well as Director of Network Operations for RCN Chicago.

From 1996-2000, Harrison was Director of Operations and News Production at CLTV in Oakbrook, IL. The move to WGN-TV will reunite him with many of his CLTV colleagues.

Harrison is a graduate of Purdue University, in West Lafayette, IN with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

