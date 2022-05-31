CHICAGO – May 31, 2022 – Chris Boden and Kaitlin Sharkey are both joining the WGN sports team in a full-time anchor-reporter capacity. Along with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, they will cover stories across the Chicago sports spectrum, anchor sports segments throughout WGN newscasts, and host GN Sports, a live half-hour sports show airing seven nights a week from 10:30-11pm.

Pat Tomasulo continues in his role providing sports updates and other content on WGN Morning News.

Sharkey

“We are excited to welcome Kaitlin Sharkey to the sports team and to have Chris join us officially. Both will be great assets as part of Chicago’s Very Own,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN-TV news director.

Prior to WGN-TV, Kaitlin Sharkey spent two years as sports anchor/reporter for WFLD-TV in Chicago. She spent three years as sports anchor/reporter at WITI FOX6, Milwaukee. A Milwaukee area native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Sharkey worked for WBAY, Green Bay, and WSAW, Wausau, WI in their sports departments as a reporter/anchor. Sharkey will join the WGN sports team on June 6.

Boden

Boden has been a fill-in sports reporter with WGN News since August 2021; he joins the team full-time immediately. The veteran Chicago sportscaster and former Comcast SportsNet Chicago host grew up in south suburban Burbank and graduated from Luther South High School and Columbia College. He worked for more than 30 years covering local and national sports on both radio and television, including NFL Network, WFLD-TV (Fox Chicago), WBBM-TV (CBS Chicago), CLTV (Chicago), WMVP-AM 1000 (ESPN Radio Chicago), WBBM-AM (CBS Chicago), Tribune Radio Networks (now Illinois News Networks, Chicago), WGN-AM (Chicago), and WCRX-FM (Chicago).

