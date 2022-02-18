Chicago Fire Football Club and WGN-TV Announce 29 Chicago Fire Matches to Air on WGN-TV in 2022

CHICAGO (February 18, 2022) Chicago Fire Football Club and Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV announce the 2022 schedule with 29 games airing on WGN-TV. This will be Chicago Fire FC’s third season on WGN-TV and the first season for head coach Ezra Hendrickson and global superstar Xherdan Shaqiri. Tyler Terens and U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Tony Meola return to the broadcast booth for a third straight season. Additionally, Arlo White, lead play-by-play voice for the Premier League in the United States, will call a select number of games this summer.

Of the club’s 34 MLS regular season matches, 29 local broadcasts are being carried on WGN-TV. WGN-TV’s regular season schedule will begin with Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF on Saturday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. CT. View the complete schedule of Chicago Fire FC matches on WGN-TV here.

In addition to carrying the Club’s locally televised games, WGN-TV will air a half-hour Chicago Fire FC season preview special and three half-hour episodes of “No Little Plans” in 2022. The season preview special will air at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 26, 30 minutes prior to the Club’s season opener against Inter Miami CF, covering the key storylines heading into the 2022 season. Tickets for the home opener are currently available for purchase here.



A Chicago Fire FC production, “No Little Plans,” will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the first team, chronicling the new faces and storylines for this season. The first episode is set to air at 4:30 p.m. CT on March 5, 30 minutes prior to the Fire’s home opener against Orlando City SC at Soldier Field.

Chicago Fire FC game coverage will continue to be regularly featured on the “GN Sports” show on WGN-TV, which airs every night at 10:30 p.m. CT.

Contacts:

Jhamie Chin – Chicago Fire FC | 872-710-0795 | jchin@chicagofirefc.com

Diana Dionisio – WGN-TV | 773-883-3412 | ddionisio@wgntv.com

About Chicago Fire Football Club

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded in 1997 on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire and will kick off its 25th season in Major League Soccer in 2022. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 Supporters’ Shield. Anchoring Chicago’s growing soccer fan base, the Fire play their home games at Soldier Field. For more information, visit www.ChicagoFireFC.com.

About WGN-TV

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; WGN9+ streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN-TV Weather mobile app. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Court TV, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com