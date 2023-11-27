WGN News has hired Brhett Vickery as traffic reporter. Vickery will join WGN Morning News on December 11, according to Dominick Stasi, WGN-TV news director. She replaces Sarah Jindra, who is now co-host of the new WGN afternoon show, “Spotlight Chicago.”

“With her background in morning news and versatility in reporting, we’re excited to welcome Brhett to our ‘must watch’ WGN Morning News,” commented Stasi. “Brhett has a passion for helping others and will help our morning viewers as they get out the door.”

Before joining WGN-TV, Vickery spent nearly three years as a reporter for Fox6 News in Milwaukee, first as morning reporter for “Weekend WakeUp,” and most recently joining the weekday news team. Prior to Fox6, she spent nearly two years as a multimedia journalist at WSET-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia. Vickery got her start in Chicago while at NBC Sports Chicago as an intern, working on events such as Chicago Cubs and White Sox games and the Chicago Bulls NBA Draft coverage.

One of Chicago’s Very Own, Vickery is a native of southwest suburban Homer Glen. She received her B.S. in Digital Media and Communication Arts from Liberty University.

