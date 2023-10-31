CHICAGO, October 31, 2023 — WGN Morning News is hosting its 10th annual Food Drive with all donated food going to the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Friday, November 10, from 5-10am. The five-hour event will take place at the WGN-TV Studios located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago. WGN-TV is inviting viewers to stop by and donate canned goods and other packaged foods.

Via WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, all monetary donations will be matched at 50 cents on the dollar. With WGN-TV and the Foundation paying all campaign and administrative expenses, 100 percent of all donations, plus the match, are granted to qualified nonprofit organizations. This year’s WGN Morning News Food Drive proceeds will benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository as a grant. WGN-TV will accept monetary donations through December 31, 2023.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository’s network of food pantries and programs serve families that continue to experience food insecurity at high rates. Viewers are encouraged to donate early at any of the following:

WGNTV.com/FoodDrive

Mccormickfoundation.org/fooddrive

Text FOOD to 97999 (message and data rates may apply)

WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, is focused on creating opportunities for children and families to help them fulfill their potential. WGN-TV hopes to bring awareness to various organizations and to enlist community support to help make a difference in the lives of families throughout the Chicago area.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago’s food bank, believes a healthy community starts with food. The Food Depository works with a network of more than 800 partner organizations and programs – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile distributions and other partners – to bring food and hope to our neighbors across Chicago and Cook County. We’re also taking on the root causes of hunger with job training and other initiatives. By working to help those most in need go from hungry to hopeful, the Food Depository is building a Greater Chicago. The Food Depository is a proud member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks. Learn more at ChicagosFoodBank.org

WGN-TV is Chicago's Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

