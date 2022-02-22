Native Plant Sale Spring 2022

(The Hill) – "The Wendy Williams Show" will end this fall after 14 seasons and be replaced by a new show featuring TV personality Sherri Shepherd.

Debmar-Mercury, the production company overseeing "The Wendy Williams Show," said the decision to end the show was made in light of Williams's health concerns, including issues with COVID-19 and Graves' disease, which prevented her from hosting the show since October, according to a statement obtained by The Washington Post.