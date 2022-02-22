Native Plant Sale Spring 2022

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Sag Moraine is currently taking online pre-orders for plant packages that correspond with garden designs provided by Jeremy Ohmes of Wild World Gardens.

Plant Designs And Packages

  • A collection of native plants especially selected to get you started with a 25 to 40 square foot native garden
  • 4 different designs
  • 4 different environments
  • All plants in the packages come in one pint containers
  • Pre-orders will be taken from January 3, 2022 – March 1, 2022
  • The pick-up day for all plant orders will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 9am – 2pm.
  • The pick-up location will be Moraine Valley Community College parking lot D3 (9000 W. College Pkwy in Palos Hills)

For more information, visit sagmoraine.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News