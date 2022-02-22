Native Plant Sale Spring 2022

Sag Moraine is currently taking online pre-orders for plant packages that correspond with garden designs provided by Jeremy Ohmes of Wild World Gardens.
Plant Designs And Packages
- A collection of native plants especially selected to get you started with a 25 to 40 square foot native garden
- 4 different designs
- 4 different environments
- All plants in the packages come in one pint containers
- Pre-orders will be taken from January 3, 2022 – March 1, 2022
- The pick-up day for all plant orders will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 9am – 2pm.
- The pick-up location will be Moraine Valley Community College parking lot D3 (9000 W. College Pkwy in Palos Hills)
For more information, visit sagmoraine.org