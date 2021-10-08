It’s Treetime at the Salvation Army!

The Salvation Army teams up with Treetime Christmas Creations for a “Fifteen For Fifteen Donation Sale”. Throughout October, donate fifteen dollars at Treetime for The Salvation Army and get fifteen percent off any artificial Christmas tree in the Treetime store. People can save a lot of money on their new artificial Christmas trees while helping The Salvation Army help others in need.

The special “Fifteen For Fifteen Donation Sale” is available only in their Lake Barrington store, October 1 through October 31. October hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday-Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information call 847-527-8880 or visit www.treetime.com

The Salvation Army, “Doing The Most Good.”