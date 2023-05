Spend Mother’s Day at Josephine’s Southern Cooking!

Victor Love and Producer Alvin M. Daniels invite you to brunch and an exclusive showing of the long running stage play, “Preachers Kids: The Untold Stories”.

Seating is limited.

Advance tickets are $45 and can be purchased by calling 773-487-2900 or

by visiting, www.amenzone.org

Sunday, May 14, 2023

1p and 3p showings (Doors open at 12P)

Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436 E. 79th, Chicago