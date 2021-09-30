Holiday Heroes 13th annual fundraiser set for October 7

Holiday Heroes is hosting its 13th Annual Event Fundraiser on Thursday, October 7th at the Theater on the Lake in Chicago.

This year’s theme is Havana Nights and features guest emcee Rob Johnson, as well as Cuban themed food,

drinks and entertainment.

Tickets are still available for purchase on the event page: Havana Nights or visit our website at http://holiday-heroes.org

Over the last decade, Holiday Heroes has become an established partner for Chicagoland and Greater Los Angeles children’s hospitals with a growing national footprint. All proceeds of the event will support the organization’s mission to provide joy and normalcy to pediatric patients through a combination of in-person and virtual programs.