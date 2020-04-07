Good Friday Service: ‘7 Cries from Chicago’ to stream at 4PM

As a result of the quarantine, seven pastors across Chicago will come together for a special service celebrating a Good Friday.

This service, “7 Cries from Chicago” will be streamed on a player in this page at 4 p.m. CT Friday, April 10.

Pastors participating in the service are:

Rev. James Meeks, House of Hope

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Trinity United Church of Christ

Rev. Michael Pfleger, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina

Rev. Jeanette Wilson, Rainbow/PUSH

Pastor Craig Robinson & Dr. Shakira Sanchez, Saint James AME

Dr. Charles Dates, Progressive Baptist Church

Pastor Reginald Sharpe, Fellowship Baptist Church

The service will be available on-demand in this post after it airs.