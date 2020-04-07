Good Friday Service: ‘7 Cries from Chicago’ to stream at 4PM

As a result of the quarantine, seven pastors across Chicago will come together for a special service celebrating a Good Friday.
This service, “7 Cries from Chicago” will be streamed on a player in this page at 4 p.m. CT Friday, April 10.
Pastors participating in the service are:
- Rev. James Meeks, House of Hope
- Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Trinity United Church of Christ
- Rev. Michael Pfleger, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina
- Rev. Jeanette Wilson, Rainbow/PUSH
- Pastor Craig Robinson & Dr. Shakira Sanchez, Saint James AME
- Dr. Charles Dates, Progressive Baptist Church
- Pastor Reginald Sharpe, Fellowship Baptist Church
The service will be available on-demand in this post after it airs.