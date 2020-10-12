Fatherhood Symposium, October 24th

|The Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood is set to present its annual symposium Saturday, October 24th. The symposium, which will be conducted via Zoom and available to everyone in the state, will focus on the important work of the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood and the value of fathers in raising children.
Set to Speak:
2 pm – Call to Order
Opening remarks – Chairman Jeffery M. Leving
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (invited)
LaShawn K. Ford, Illinois House of Representatives
Che “Rhymefest” Smith, Grammy Award-winning songwriter
Retired Judge George W. Timberlake, juvenile justice advocate
Detective Wayne Halick, protecting children on the internet and social media
James M. Hagler, leading matrimonial attorney
Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe, a father’s role in education
Closing remarks – Chairman Leving
4 pm – Conclusion
The event can be especially beneficial to those working in social work, child welfare, family counseling, lawyers involved in matrimonial and family law, educators, politicians and policy makers, clergy, academics, child development experts and juvenile justice workers.
To register, email your name, address and phone number to Jennifer Whiteside at Jwhiteside@LevingLaw.com