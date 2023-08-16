Help victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as people with substance abuse disorders, by participating in a Mutual Ground Donation Drive, running now through September 6th. They’ll be accepting clothing items and toys (for all ages, sizes and genders) at the following locations:

Archer Heights Branch Library, 5055 S. Archer, Chicago

23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares’ Office, 6247 S. Archer, Chicago

Garfield Ridge Branch Library, 6348 S. Archer, Chicago

Midway Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market, 6072 S. Archer from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays