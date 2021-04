Hundreds of career positions from some of Chicago’s major corporations will be up for grabs at Chicago’s 21st Annual Diversity Employment Day VIRTUAL Career Fair, Friday, April 23rd from 10am to 4pm. Meet with companies like FBI, BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH, NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE, RANDSTAD, EVENT MANAGEMENT, WGN-TV and many more! Join online at CityCareerFair.com

