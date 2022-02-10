Celeb Spelling Bee to benefit Tutoring Chicago

Chicagoans from across the city will compete to take home bragging rights at the 2022 Tutoring Chicago Celebrity Spelling Bee.

WGN’s own Micah Materre will be among those competing and is hoping to W-I-N!

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 10 at the Park West and includes dinner and open bar.

Tutoring Chicago delivers the power of education through one-to-one tutoring and believes students facing economic barriers can access brighter futures.

Park West’s Vaccination Policy: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required for all events at Park West. Negative tests will no longer be accepted for entry. Masks are required for all guests over the age of 2.