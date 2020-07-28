Airs Sunday, August 2nd at 8PM

The Annual U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘What You Do Matters’ Fundraiser and Speaker Event is going virtual this year. It will be taking place online on September 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. CST. The event is FREE with registration. The annual event—which historically attracts up to 2,500 Chicagoans in-person, including hundreds of Holocaust survivors—will feature special guests, inspiring stories, and important messages about the Museum’s role in these challenging times. The featured speaker will be Derek Black, who was raised in a prominent white supremacist family. He will talk about experiences that led him to renounce the white nationalist movement and inspire his current work of understanding and teaching the origins of race, racist ideologies, and antisemitic beliefs.

This online event is FREE with registration (required). Donations are encouraged. For more information contact the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Midwest Regional Office at 202.602.9922 or email midwest@ushmm.org .