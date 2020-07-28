Airs Sunday, August 2nd at 8PM

Earlier this year, ComEd, in partnership with the DuSable Museum and a selection of schools located in and around the Bronzeville community, challenged students to create a short film that represents the history and resiliency of the historic South Side neighborhood and the potential future impact of climate change on the community, “Community of the past; Community of the future.” Each group was given access to film equipment, editing software and professional mentoring to help them tell their own unique story about the community of Bronzeville. Seven films were selected as finalists with student groups representing: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Prep High School, De La Salle Institute, Perspectives/IIT Math & Science Academy and Columbia College Chicago. Two winning projects, one film from a high school student group and one film from a college student group, will be awarded $5,000 in scholarship money as well as have their film sponsored for submission in an international film festival. The winning films will be announced during an hour-long screening and awards ceremony airing on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, Sunday, August 2nd at 8PM.