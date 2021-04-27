Be a Restaurant Rock Star!

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is offering restaurant rock stars an opportunity to bring their passion and creativity to a culinary position at one of their fabulous dining experiences. Recruitment continues for anyone looking for a job opportunity in culinary and food operations at all five of Hard Rock Casino’s new restaurants including the YOUYU Noodle Bar, the Harvest Buffet, the Constant Grind Coffee Shop and the property’s signature food venue, the iconic Hard Rock Cafe. Hard Rock is currently seeking to fill 150 positions between cooks, bussers, and food and beverage servers. For detailed descriptions of positions available and to apply, visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/careers .

