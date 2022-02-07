Academy of Arts celebrates A Night of Broadway Feb 18

The Academy of Arts is celebrating a Night of Broadway for a good cause.

A Night of Broadway is set for February 18 at the Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College in Naperville.

Cocktails start at 6 p.m. with a concert at 7 p.m. A reception follows at 8 p.m.

More information and tickets at https://illinoisartsacademy.org/gala/

All attendees must present proof of vaccination and valid ID or a negative COVID test taken 24-48 hours prior to the event. Tickets are $100.

The Academy of the Arts supports Naperville, Aurora and the surrounding area. They are committed to providing a high-level arts curriculum while engaging students in a rigorous academic education.  It is our belief that creativity and the quest for innovation will foster individuality, allowing the holistic development of each artist.

