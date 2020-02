CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was shot on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the boy heard gunshots while standing on a sidewalk and then realized he was struck.

The boy was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.