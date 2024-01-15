CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Monday night after two people were killed in a shooting in the western suburbs.

According to police, the shooting happened in the evening hours in the 2100 block of South 58th Court in Cicero.

Authorities say the victims appear to have been targeted and added that there is no threat to the public, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not yet identified either individual killed.

Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to the Cicero Police Non-Emergency line at 708-652-2130 or the confidential Cicero Police Hotline at 708-863-COPS.

Tips for Cicero police can also be filed online. Tips can be left anonymously.