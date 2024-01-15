CICERO — Felony charges have been filed against two men in connection with the deadly shooting of a Cicero man the day after Christmas.

Jason I. Eady, of Chicago and Isaac Vaca Hernandez, of Burbank are both charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking following the Dec. 26 death of Alejandro Trujillo.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the corner of 19th St. and 49th Ave. Arriving officers located Trujillo with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews rushed Trujillo to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Cicero detectives and members of Cicero Police Department’s Special Operations Division, with the assistance of the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force identified Eady and Vaca Hernandez as the suspects.

Eady was taken into custody near a residence in Lombard on Dec. 28. Vaca Hernandez was arrested at a dwelling in Chicago on Jan. 12.

Information on a court appearance for both men was not made available.