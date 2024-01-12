Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
5°
LIVE NOW
Spotlight Chicago
Sign Up
Chicago
5°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
Chicago Area Traffic
Chicago Crime
Migrants in Chicago
Washington DC Bureau
Israel and Hamas Conflict
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Trending
WGN Investigates
Cover Story
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Medical Watch
WGN Celebrates 75 Years
Chicago’s Very Own
Sign up for our newsletters
Teacher of the Month
WGN Weekend Morning News
WGN-TV Podcasts
Black History Month
Politics from The Hill
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Chicago Area Radar
Chicago Weather Blog
Chicago Forecast
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings for Chicago area
Chicago area school closings
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Myth vs. Fact: Let your car warm up before driving?
Video
Top Stories
Cook County extends warming center hours
Video
Top Stories
Winter’s icy grip stays tight on Chicagoland
Video
Wind chill warning for Chicagoland until noon on …
Almanac for January 15, 2024
Why you should let your faucets drip when it’s cold
Video
Sports
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Sky
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Fire FC
GN Sports
Top Stories
Fans may find snow-filled seats at Bills-Steelers …
Video
Top Stories
Kevin Powell looks at a huge offseason for the Bears
Video
Top Stories
Steelers-Bills playoff game moved to Monday as Buffalo …
Bills-Steelers playoff game postponed to Monday
Video
Cubs induct 2 new members into team hall of fame
Kalen DeBoer hired to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, …
WGN Morning News
Around Town
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Dean Cooks
6 at 6
9 at 9
Leshock Value
Technology
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Around Town checks out the Black Creativity Juried …
Video
Top Stories
The List: Words and phrases heard in New Jersey
Video
Paul Konrad is tired of being promised flying cars
Video
“Trash Talk: The Only Book About Destroying Your …
Video
‘Legacy List with Matt Paxton’ on decluttering
Video
WGN Midday News
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Livestream Schedule
Watch Live
Morning News
Midday News
Daytime Chicago
Spotlight Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Weekend Morning News
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN Films
WGN News Now
WGN-TV Podcasts
WGN Marketplace
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
WGN Contact Info
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Cicero
2 men accused in deadly shooting of Cicero man
Top Cicero Headlines
WGN Morning News
Around Town – Ana’s outfits
Around Town – Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition
Around Town – Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition
Around Town – Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition
The List: Pat Tomasulo presents phrases and words …
9@9: Paul Konrad is sick and tired of being promised …
“Trash Talk: The Only Book About Destroying Your …
‘Legacy List with Matt Paxton’ on decluttering
Matt Paxton
More Videos
Popular
Myth vs. Fact: Let your car warm up before driving?
CPS cancels Tuesday classes amid winter weather
FULL LIST: Chicago area school closings
Man, woman found dead in Will County home
2 planes make contact on the ground at O’Hare
AT&T U-verse experiencing outage
Orange Line train derailed on SW Side; services suspended