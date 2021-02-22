Around the World
Where to find the best bacon in Chicago

Marley and Elliott are dedicating the entire show to crunchy, salty, savory BACON! It is a fan favorite after all.

First, Marley is at Wild Onion Tied House in Oak Park for candied bacon and a bacon wrapped dog  – a winning combo. Did we mention there is beer cheese on the hot dog? Yum!

Then, Elliott stops by Bridgeport Bakery 2.0 to learn all about how they make their famous bacon buns.

Next, Elliott swings by Peckish Pig in Evanston for a savory breakfast staple paired with a little dancing.

Lastly, Marley is at Cracked: The Egg Came First in Wicker Park for a sloppy Joe with a breakfast twist.

