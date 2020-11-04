We’re Checking Out 4 Celebrated South Side Spots

An episode dedicated to Chicago’s very own South Side.

Marley and Elliott travel south of the Eisenhower to bring you must-have dishes from neighborhoods rich in Chicago history.

First, Elliott stops by Birrieria Ocotlán, a family-run spot on the city’s Far South Side for some quintessential birria tacos.

Then, Marley picks up dim sum from New Furama Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Chinatown that’s been serving traditional Chinese fare for decades. Next, Elliott visits Virtue Restaurant & Bar in Hyde Park, known for elegant and timeless southern cuisine.

Finally, Marley gets some Greek classics with a healthy twist from George’s Gyros on 34th, a Bridgeport gyro shop that’s been on 34th street for more than 40 years.