Uncover Chicago’s Best Hidden Gems

Hidden in plain sight. You probably walked right past some amazing food venues and had no idea they were there. Well, this week Elliott and Marley have you covered as they uncover Chicagoland’s “Hidden Gems”.

First, Marley heads to Jeweler’s Row. (Where else are the gems, right?) She finds Oasis Café, in the back of a jewelry store, and learns how to make a savory chicken shawarma sandwich.

Next, Elliott heads west to Batavia to seek out timeless pub grub. He gets his food and drink on at Gammon Coach House, known for their craft beer and classic burgers.

Then, E goes underground to a vintage-feeling speakeasy in River North. At The Drifter, he pairs venison sloppy joe sliders with one of a kind cocktails.

And finally, Marley checks out Dead End Bar and Grill in Fox River Grove. There, she creates a pizza loaded with her favorite toppings.