Must-try Chicago burgers: 4 pickup & delivery spots

Burgers are a staple in this town, so we are bringing you four of the best burger spots offering pickup and delivery.

Marley’s kicking things off on the South Side at The BallPark Pub. If you love bacon and cheese – this spot is for you! She is building a patty stacked high with all of our favorites.

Next, Elliott’s pups join him at Mott St in West Town for one of the best burgers in the city.

Then, Elliott’s headed through the Illinois cornfields to Lodi Tap House in Maple Park for a burger cooked in butter and bacon grease that is sure to blow your mind.

Finally, Marley heads to Chuck Wagon on the North Shore to try a burger with a Greek twist.