Meat Lovers: Where to find the meatiest dishes in Chicagoland

A carnivore’s delight! Marley and Elliott pack on the protein as they check out some of the meatiest dishes in Chicagoland.

First, Elliott finds himself at Dorfler’s Meat Market in Buffalo Grove, where he learns the secret to making a marinated skirt steak that can only be described as heavenly.

Next, Marley heads to Jay’s Backyard BBQ in North Austin for a presidential sandwich loaded with jerk steak and jerk chicken plus lots of tasty toppings.

Then, Elliott flexes his iron stomach at Bar Roma in Andersonville, where he celebrates happy hour by entering a meatball eating competition.

And finally, Marley winds up at Rumi Middle Eastern Grill in Wicker Park for a Mediterranean platter chock-full of not one, not two, but three kinds of meat.