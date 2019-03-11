Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
COVID-19 Pandemic
Your Local Election HQ
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Features
Teacher of the Month
WGN Weekend Morning News
WGN-TV Podcasts
Coronavirus
CDC latest announcements
COVID-19 by the numbers
Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order
IL coronavirus mask requirement
Where to get tested
Open for Business Directory
Chicago’s Very Own heroes
Call for retired healthcare workers
How you can help
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Sports
GN Sports
Chicago Fire FC
Cubs
White Sox
Blackhawks
Bulls
Bears
Savoring Sweetness
Traffic
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Cooking with Dean
Chicago Scene
Weekend Morning News
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Contests
Shows
All Shows
Program Schedule
WGN-TV Podcasts
Backstory
WGN-TV Political Report
Chicago’s Best
Living Healthy Chicago
S.E.E. Chicago
WGN-TV Podcasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Public File Help
Community Calendar
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News
Seafood & Vegetarian
Chicago's Best Comfort Food: Surfs Up
Chicago's Best Gluten Free: CheSa's Gluten-Free Food Truck
Chicago’s Best Seafood: Oyster Bah
Chicago’s Best Seafood: Elliott's Seafood Grille & Chop House
Chicago’s Best Seafood: The Crab Pad
More Seafood & Vegetarian Headlines
Chicago’s Best Seafood: Kingfish Seafood
Where to catch the best seafood in Chicago
Chicago’s Best Tacos: Edgewater Tacos
'Instant happiness wrapped in a tortilla:' Are these must-try tacos near you?
Opa! Here's where to find great Greek eats in Chicago
Chicago’s Best Greek: Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar
Chicago’s Best Western Suburbs: Rue
5 must-try restaurants in the Chicago's western suburbs
Where's the best square-cut pizza in Chicagoland?
Chicago’s Best Pizza: Sicilian Bakery