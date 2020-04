Elliott is in the northwest suburbs at a meat market that’s been pleasing customers for more than 40 years.

Chicago’s Best Meat Lovers: Dorfler’s Meat Market

Address: 1182 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Website: http://www.dorflersmeats.com/

Phone: (847) 459-3060

Best Bite: Marinated Skirt Steak