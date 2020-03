Marley turns up the heat with a hot & spicy grilled cheese layered with 3 different cheeses, fried chicken, a homemade TNT hot sauce & served with tomato soup for dipping.

Taps N Tenders

Address: 3320 Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60564

Website: tapsntenders.com/

Phone: (630) 961-8277

Best Bite: TNT Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese