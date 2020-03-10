Chicago’s Best Hot & Spicy: 4 dishes that bring the heat

Sound the alarm because we’re turning up the heat! Chicago’s Best is firing things up to bring you some of the best hot and spicy dishes around.

First, Elliott heads to Bridgeport’s Big Boss Spicy Fried Chicken – where “spicy” is an understatement.

Next, Marley checks out Kama Bistro in La Grange, where she learns how to layer heat levels for an authentic Indian lamb dish.

Then, in Naperville, she visits Taps N Tenders where they marry two favorites: grilled cheese and fried chicken, topped off with their famous TNT buffalo sauce.

And finally, Elliott stops by The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria on Fullerton Avenue, to prepare a peppery pizza known as “The Angry Italian”.