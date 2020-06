Happy Pride! Elliott and Marley are tasting dishes from spots that support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. They are kicking the show off in a BIG way, with the one and only Mayor Lori Lightfoot!

After chatting with Mayor Lightfoot about Pride and all her favorite neighborhood restaurants, Marley is heading to Jennivee’s Bakery in Lake View. This one-of-a-kind sweets spot is known for their Rainbow Pride cake, late night hours and BYOB fun.