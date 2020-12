This year has been unlike any other. With so many folks working from home, home-schooling, and just plain hunkering down, it’s no wonder mealtime has changed too. So, Marley and Elliott are making their way through meal kits made in town. It is time to heat and eat!

First, Marley picks up a meal kit from S & T Provisions in Mount Greenwood. Get ready to drool because she’s making a Chicago staple: deep-dish sausage and pepperoni pizza.