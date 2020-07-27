Chicago’s Best is stopping by 4 spots serving up summer favorites

While it may be a different kind of summer in Chicago, Marley and Elliott are finding ways to safely celebrate the season.

First, Elliott finds a barbeque oasis in Galewood where he grabs some takeout from BaseHit BBQ & Catering. While there, he learns the secret to preparing authentic Chicago-style barbeque that can only be described as “heavenly.”

Next, Marley makes her way to Neveria Arcoiris, Inc in Melrose Park for a sweet treat: the perfect paleta to cool down on a hot summer day.

Then, Elliott visits Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods in Wicker Park for a New Orleans style seafood sandwich made to perfection.

And finally, Marley winds up at Mima’s Taste Of Cuba in Irving Park for a classic sandwich: the jibarito!