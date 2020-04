Hidden in plain sight. You probably walked right past some amazing food venues and had no idea they were there. Well, this week Elliott and Marley have you covered as they uncover Chicagoland’s “Hidden Gems”.

First, Marley heads to Jeweler’s Row. (Where else are the gems, right?) She finds Oasis Café, in the back of a jewelry store, and learns how to make a savory chicken shawarma sandwich.