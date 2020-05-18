Chicago Pizza: Four mouthwatering pickup & delivery spots

Nothing brings us together like one of our favorite foods, PIZZA! We’ve featured so many of your quintessential spots over the last 10 years, so we thought it’s time to reflect on a few favorites – curbside & delivery style!

First up, Elliott heads to Palermo’s of 63rd for an unforgettable slice topped with a sweet-sauce.

Next, Marley’s at La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria Italiana for an authentic Italian pizza layered with chili oil, burrata and prosciutto.

Then, Elliott’s at Coalfire to taste the first and only coal fired oven pizza in Chicago.

Finally, Marley enjoys a tavern-style sausage pizza at Jullianni’s Pizzeria & Pub.