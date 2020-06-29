Celebrate Pride with Chicago’s Best

Happy Pride! Elliott and Marley are tasting dishes from spots that support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. They are kicking the show off in a BIG way, with the one and only Mayor Lori Lightfoot!

After chatting with Mayor Lightfoot about Pride and all her favorite neighborhood restaurants, Marley is heading to Jennivee’s Bakery in Lake View. This one-of-a-kind sweets spot is known for their Rainbow Pride cake, late night hours and BYOB fun.

Next, Elliott is building a burger at Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club. Their famous Coco Chanel burger is topped with brie, caramelized onions, balsamic and aioli. The best part – it comes with a side of their addicting parmesan truffle fries.

Marley wraps things up with the ultimate grilled cheese at Wilde. This sandwich is layered with every type of cheese you can imagine – even the crust is coated in cheese!