4 Spots Serving Warm Comfort Food To-Go

We love supporting your favorite local spots by ordering pickup and delivery. That’s exactly why we’re bringing you Chicago’s Best Comfort Food To-Go!

Elliott is kicking things off at AJ Hudson’s Public House in Lake View with a grilled cheese sandwich stacked high with bacon, onions and more favorites.

Next, get ready to drool because Marley is picking up an Asian-inspired fried chicken from Community Tavern in Portage Park.

Then, Elliott is headed to Alulu Brewery and Pub in Pilsen where he learns all about beer bread pizza crust and winter brews.

Marley wraps things up with dessert for breakfast at Pauline’s Restaurant in Andersonville.