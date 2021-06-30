4 Popular Neighborhood Chicken Spots

Marley and Elliott are stopping by four favorite neighborhood spots taking chicken to the next level.

Marley kicks things off at Crazy Bird Chicken in West Town. While there, Marley dives into a fried favorite – house picked chicken seasoned to perfection.

Next, Elliott stops by Superkhana International in Logan Square for a Butter Chicken Calzone that will blow your mind.

Then, Marley is in Evanston to bite into Nashville hot wings with a Korean twist. You can find this amazing creation at 10Q Chicken.

Elliott wraps things up with a flavorful Cambodian Chicken Sandwich from Hermosa Restaurant. If you love fried chicken sandwiches – this spot is for you!