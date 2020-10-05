4 Perfect Patios Around Chicagoland

The sun is shining, the birds are singing … and it ain’t winter yet! Join Marley and Elliott as they check out some perfect patios around Chicagoland.

First, Marley picks up a South American staple from Rica Arepa in Hermosa.

Next, Elliott heads to Berger Station in the southwest burbs for a burger and beer pairing fit for a revolution.

Then, Marley checks out a hot chicken sandwich with a sugary twist at Utopian Tailgate in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood.

And finally, Elliott stops by The Pizza Kitchen, LLC in Wood Dale where he orders a pizza pie that combines two Chicago food institutions.