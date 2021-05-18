4 of Chicago’s Best Brew Pubs

Grab a cold one because Elliott and Marley are stopping by four of the best brew pubs in town. Marley kicks things off at Flapjack Brewery in Berwyn. While there, she pairs their popular brews with one of the spiciest pizzas ever featured on Chicago’s Best.

Next, Elliott finds himself in Logan Square at Ørkenoy. He tastes their whimsical beer and bites into braised short rib stacked on their famous homemade bread.

Then, Elliott’s at Hailstorm Brewing Co. in Tinley Park for not one, not two, but three favorites! He tastes their award winning IPA, homemade beer cheese and their cherry-infused Buffalo chicken wings.

Lastly, Marley stops by Short Fuse Brewing Company in Schiller Park to try their candy-infused beer and pork-filled mac and cheese.