4 Heat & Eat Meal Kits

This year has been unlike any other. With so many folks working from home, home-schooling, and just plain hunkering down, it’s no wonder mealtime has changed too. So, Marley and Elliott are making their way through meal kits made in town. It is time to heat and eat!

First, Marley picks up a meal kit from S & T Provisions in Mount Greenwood. Get ready to drool because she’s making a Chicago staple: deep-dish sausage and pepperoni pizza.

Next, Elliott stops by Kitchfix where they serve up meal kits that can be delivered to your front door.

Then, he’s raising the bar at River Roast Social House in River North with a whole chicken grill kit.

And finally, Marley takes it to the next level with a taco kit from Rep’s Place that can feed a family for days.