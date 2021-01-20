4 Insta-Worthy Foodie Spots

Prepare those pics because it’s time to post your favorite foods! Marley and Elliott need no filter for these fine dishes that will leave any person drooling!

Join them as they check out some of the most “Insta-Worthy” bites in Chicagoland.

First, Elliott’s at Rock Wrap & Roll in Sheffield Neighbors where they’re redefining sushi with elegant edible art.

Next, Marley heads to Oak + Swine to post some pics of frites loaded with barbeque goodness.

Then, Elliott is in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood where he finds Tacotlán, a family-run spot that’s raising the bar for the latest taco trend: quesabirria.

And finally, Marley’s at Beacon Doughnut Co. in Lincoln Park where one blueberry donut is picture perfect.