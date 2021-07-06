4 Dreamy Summertime Dishes

It’s time Elliott and Marley take Chicago’s Best Summer Favorites to the next level!

Elliott kicks things off at Premo’s Ice Cream in Oak Lawn with a summer staple, a funnel cake ice cream sundae.

Then, Marley stops by Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company in Streeterville. You guessed it – Marley tries their pizza but it’s not your average slice…it’s a charcuterie pizza topped with all your favorite meats and cheeses.

Next, Marley is at The Hot Dog Box to taste their famous Bronzeville Bourbon Steak Dog. This dog is delicious and perfect for the hot weather.

Elliott wraps things up at Azul Mariscos, in West Town, with a dreamy seafood dish – Piña Rellena.