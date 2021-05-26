4 Chicagoland Italian Favorites

Elliott and Marley are stopping by four of your favorite Chicagoland Italian spots.

Kicking things off, Elliott stops by an Oak Park favorite, La Notte Ristorante Italiano. While there, he sips wine and learns all about their homemade Eight Finger Cavatelli recipe that has been passed down for generations.

Next, Marley’s at Franconello in West Beverly to taste their Pork Chop Vesuvio cooked to perfection.

Then, Marley stops by Pisolino Italian Market in Avondale for their light and fluffy Gnocchi alla Romana. This dish is a true Italian favorite.

Elliott wraps things up with a Pistachio Pesto Pizza from Fiammé in Naperville.