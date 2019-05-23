Buy Tickets for “Man of the People Night” with Chicago Dogs at Impact Field–Friday, June 14

Friday, June 14 is Man of the People Night with the Chicago Dogs! Come join the Man of the People himself, Pat Tomasulo, for baseball, hot dogs and fun! Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo can be seen every Saturday night at 10pm on WGN-TV. Help Pat pack Impact Field in Rosemont and cheer on the Chicago Dogs! There’s also a mini-bat giveaway to the first 1,500 kids, aged 14 and under AND kids can run the bases after the game.

