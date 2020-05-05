Woman shares her story of recovering from COVID-19, and how her hospital stay impacted her daughter

CHICAGO — A mother and daughter both braved a 16-day stretch full of challenges and uncertainty.

For Victoria Dietrich, there was no fever and no sore throat. However, on April 12, she knew something was wrong.

“I had to ask my 15-year-old daughter help me get dressed and in the process, I fainted, fell on the floor and when I awoke I could hear my daughter talking to 911,” she said.

She was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the 61-year-old, who has diabetes and high blood pressure, tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was very difficult to hear,” she said. “The first thought was, ‘Am I going to die from this?’ And I said that out loud and started to cry and the nurse was very compassionate and said, ‘You’re in a safe place,’ and put her hand on my shoulder and said the majority of people who come in with COVID leave the hospital.”

Her first call was to her daughter Olivia at home.

“She basically had to function on her own and she did so for two weeks she had people dropping off groceries and checking in on her,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich’s first few days in the hospital were uneventful.

“And then you go through this second wave and that’s when things got much more serious. I ended up on five liters oxygen, which I guess is significant and the doctors told me that for me they were looking at days seven through 12 as being the second punch.”

She said it was harder to breathe it was harder to move around. She said she was coughing a lot. She was told to lay on her stomach as much as she could.

She was given a blood thinner to prevent clots — something doctors are now learning is a serious side effect in COVID-19 patients.

“I’m grateful that I’m not one of the earlier patients because at least they had some experiences they can put together to provide people like me about how the course of this was going to go,” she said.

On her last day in the hospital, Dietrich snapped a photo — a moment of victory followed by a reunion with her daughter.

“This is an amazing journey for both of us,” she said. “I cannot imagine being 15 and having to function as an adult for two weeks like she did, so I’m so very proud of her.”