Woman says suburban meat plant did not give employees enough warning about possible virus exposure

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — Employees at a suburban meat plant said they weren’t told about a coronavirus outbreak at their workplace.

Yolanda Arrington is a resident of Carpentersville and her son and boyfriend work at the Trim-Rite meat plant. She said all three of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Arrington, 53, has been hospitalized at St. Alexius Medical Center since Wednesday.

Arrington said Trim-Rite didn’t tell workers what was happening until it was too late.

“I’m upset because I don’t think I should be here,” she said. “If they would have spoken up and told them what was going on at that job instead of waiting until 10 employees later – and they still choose to keep this place open?”

Arrington said it was just this week that her son and boyfriend were told there has been a surge of cases among employees at the pork processing plant.

Trim Rite’s parent company also owns Rantoul Foods downstate where health officials confirmed more than 50 employees were diagnosed with the virus.

In response to that outbreak, the company released a statement Wednesday that said employees’ health and safety are the top priority. They’re complying with federal guidelines and also checking employees temperatures.

“I don’t go many places or anything, so it had to come from that job,” Arrington said.

Arrington’s son and boyfriend are recovering at home but she has several underlying health conditions including asthma.

“I’m so scared,” she said. “I’m so scared. I’ve never been so sick in my life. “

Company officials could not be reached for comment.