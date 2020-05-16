Woman injured in Lakeview hit-and-run involving apparent food delivery driver

CHICAGO — The owner of Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken in Lakeview said an angry GrubHub driver hit her daughter with his car, and took off.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Friday near the restaurant at Broadway and Roscoe.

Nita Tanner said the food wasn’t ready, because the driver arrived early. She said he was asked to wait outside for social distancing reasons.

That’s when Tanner said he kicked the door and damaged it. She said he then struck her daughter with his Toyota Prius as he sped off.

Tanner said her daughter is in the intensive care unit, and family is unable to be with her due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police are looking for the driver.

GrubHub released following statement:

Our hearts go out to the person injured and her family. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately started an investigation and are working to identify if it was one of our drivers involved. We have absolutely no tolerance for misconduct on our platform, and we are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department. GrubHub spokesperson

