Woman files complaint against MLB, Cubs after hit with foul ball at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – A woman has taken legal action Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs after she was hit by a foul ball at Wrigley Field.

According to the complaint filed by Clifford Law Office, Laiah Zuniga, 28, was sitting in Club Box seats during a Cubs-Mets game on Aug. 27, 2018.

When was sitting six rows off the field and as she chatted with a friend during the 5th inning, she was struck in the face by a foul ball hit by a Mets player.

Zuniga suffered permanent injuries to her eyesight, smell, taste, teeth as well as frequent bloody noses, according to the complaint. She also reportedly suffered a spider fracture under both eyes that extends down her face.

The complaint, which was filed Tuesday in the Cook County Circuit Court, alleges that more than 1,700 fans have been injured by baseballs entering the stands at a high rate of speed.

A similar complaint was filed in 2017 against MLB and the Cubs on behalf of a Schaumburg man who was blinded in one eye when a foul ball struck him at Wrigley Field. That case is still in litigation.

“Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before,” said Tracy Brammeier, attorney at Clifford Law Offices representing Zuniga. “Just late last year the MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend netting from foul pole to foul pole this year, but it’s too late for Laiah.”

All 30 MLB teams committed to extending netting at their ballparks after a young girl was struck by a foul ball on May 30 last year during an Astros-Cubs game in Houston.

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. was visibly distraught after hitting the ball.

The Cubs did not provide a statement, citing pending litigation.