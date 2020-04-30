Woman, 54, charged after hours-long standoff on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. — A truck driver has been charged after a hours-long standoff on the Edens Expressway in Skokie on Wednesday.

Meghan Fenner, 54, from Michigan, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

The company Fenner works for called state police to check on the stopped semi-truck on the Edens at Old Orchard Road.

When troopers approached Fenner, they noticed a handgun on her lap. Officers spoke to the woman, and they said she refused to leave the truck.

The barricade situation ended after Fenner eventually surrendered to police. She was then taken into custody.

Fenner is now hospitalized and will attend a bond hearing upon release.

